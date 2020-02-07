TV Details For This Weekend’s Six Nations Action

After the opening weekend of Six Nations action, the second round of ‘rugby’s greatest tournament’ is almost upon us.

Ireland, Wales and France head into this weekend looking to secure a second successive win to enhance their title credentials.

Meanwhile, Italy, England and Scotland are already under pressure after suffering opening-round losses.

France’s win over England has blown the tournament wide open and you can expect Fabien Galthié’s side to keep the momentum flowing with a win over Italy in Paris.

Scotland, meanwhile, welcome England to Murrayfield where they will hope they get their first win over Eddie Jones’ side since the same fixture in the 2018 edition of the tournament.

Finally, Ireland, who were not spectacular in their win over Scotland will be looking to put any doubts of a post World Cup hangover to bed with a win over Wayne Pivac’s Wales in Dublin.

Below you will find the TV details for this weekend’s fixtures so you can stay tuned to all the action:

2020 Guinness Six Nations TV Details – Round 2 [all times in GMT]

Saturday, 8 February:

Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium, Virgin Media One, ITV, S4C KO 2.15 pm

Scotland v England, Murrayfield, Virgin Media One, BBC, KO 4.45 pm

Sunday 9 February:

France v Italy, Stade de France, Virgin Media One, BBC, KO 3 pm