TV Details For This Weekend’s Six Nations Action

After a down week, the 2020 Guinness Six Nations returns this weekend with England v Ireland at Twickenham the highlight of the action.

Ireland head to London knowing that a win will secure a Triple Crown, which would be their first since 2018 and their sixth in the Six Nations era (since 2000).

A win would also likely set up a Grand Slam opportunity on the final day of the championship against France, assuming that Ireland gets the job done against Italy in round four.

Of course, Andy Farrell will only be focussing on England and it looks set to be an entertaining encounter with Eddie Jones’ side playing their first match at Twickenham since the World Cup warm-ups.

“Thinking about Twickenham, it’s an unbelievable place to go, but I’m probably only thinking about it 10 minutes a day rather than 24/7.”https://t.co/2hSbOX9dhw — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) February 15, 2020

Elsewhere, Wales host France at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. Wayne Pivac’s side will be desperate to get a win on the board after their loss to Ireland in round two.

While France’s performance will give a real indication of how much they have developed under the tutelage of Fabien Galthie.

Finally, Italy host Scotland in Rome. The Italians put in an improved showing against France but this will be their best opportunity of recording a first Six Nations win since 2015.

Gregor Townsend’s Scotland have also lost their two opening games and they will be desperate to get some points on the board against a side Scottish supporters expect to beat.

Below you will find the TV details for this weekend’s fixtures so you can stay tuned to all the action:

2020 Guinness Six Nations TV Details – Round 3

Saturday, 22 February:

Italy v Scotland, Stadio Olimpico, Virgin Media One, ITV, KO 2.15 pm

Wales v France, Principality Stadium, Virgin Media One, BBC, S4C KO 4.45 pm

Sunday 23 February:

England v Ireland, Twickenham Stadium, Virgin Media One, ITV, KO 3 pm