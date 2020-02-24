Top Individual Performers In The Six Nations So Far

For Ireland, it was yet another loss to England on Sunday as they fell to a 24-12 defeat – a final scoreline which certainly flattered the visitors.

This was Ireland’s third consecutive defeat to England and any positivity which stemmed from their opening two wins against Scotland and Wales is now firmly in the rearview mirror.

France are now in pole position for the Grand Slam and title thanks to their hard-fought win over Wales in Cardiff while Scotland got their first win of the campaign with a successful trip to Rome as Italy look destined to go through this campaign without a win.

After three rounds of action, we’ll take a look at those players who have posted the highest numbers, both good and bad, in the campaign thus far.

Tries

Josh Adams – 3

Charles Ollivon – 3

Romain Ntamack – 2

Jonny May – 2

Try Assists

Romain Ntamack – 3

Charles Ollivon – 3

Dan Biggar – 3

Metres Made

Mattia Bellini – 295

Jordan Larmour – 283

Gregory Alldritt – 282

Stuart Hogg – 264

Jayden Hayward – 258

Carries

Gregory Alldritt – 44

CJ Stander – 41

James Ryan – 38

Hadleigh Parkes – 38

Bundee Aki – 36

Offloads

Matteo Minozzi – 10

Antoine Dupont – 8

Johnny McNicholl – 7

Jake Polledri – 5

Dan Biggar – 5

Broken Tackles

Jake Polledri – 6

Stuart Hogg – 4

Adam Hastings – 3

Sam Johnson – 3

Tommaso Allan – 3

Nick Tompkins – 3

Mattia Bellini – 3

Knock-Ons

Conor Murray – 5

Peter O’Mahony – 4

Matteo Minozzi – 4

12 players – 3

Tackles

Bernard Le Roux – 63

Jake Polledri – 54

Justin Tipuric – 53

Maro Itoje – 52

Gregory Alldritt – 49

Alun Wyn Jones – 49

Missed Tackles

Luca Morisi – 10

Johnny McNicholl – 9

Owen Farrell – 8

Dominant Tackles

Bernard le Roux – 13

Sam Underhill – 13

Maro Itoje – 10

Scott Cummings – 8

James Ryan – 7

Turnovers Won

Jake Polledri – 5

CJ Stander – 5

Iain Henderson – 4

Maro Itoje – 3

Gregory Alldritt – 3

Peter O’Mahony – 3

Turnovers Won In The Tackle

Maro Itoje – 5

Jake Polledri – 3

Justin Tipuric – 3

Owen Farrell – 3

Turnovers Conceded

Mattia Bellini – 8

Fraser Brown – 7

Luca Bigi – 6

Sean Maitland – 6

Handling Errors

Conor Murray – 7

Charles Ollivon – 6

Adam Hastings – 6

Dan Biggar – 6

Nick Tompkins – 6

Tomos Williams – 6

Elliot Daly – 6

Penalties Conceded

Giosue Zilocchi – 6

Jake Polledri – 5

Dillon Lewis – 5

Wyn Jones – 5