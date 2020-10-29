Here’s your full team news ahead of Six Nations Super Saturday

What a day we have in store.

Below you will find all of the team news ahead of the culmination of the 2020 Guinness Six Nations which has been dubbed ‘Super Saturday’.

Ireland, England and France are all in contention to win the title on Saturday in what will be an extremely exciting day of international rugby.

First up, Wales take on Scotland at 2.15 pm at Parc y Scarlets. Later that afternoon, England take on Italy in Rome at 4.45 pm. Eddie Jones will hope that his side can secure a bonus-point victory to heap as much pressure on Ireland and France who face off at the Stade de France 8.05 pm.

Ireland go into the game knowing that a bonus-point victory will guarantee them the title. Points difference could also play a factor if Ireland can only manage a victory without a bonus-point.

Six Nations ‘Super Saturday’ team news

Wales v Scotland KO 2.15 pm

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny, Liam Williams, Jonathan Davies, Owen Watkin, Josh Adams, Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies, Rhys Carre, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis, Will Rowlands, Alun Wyn Jones, Shane Lewis-Hughes, Justin Tipuric, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Sam Parry, Wyn Jones, Dillon Lewis, Cory Hill, James Davies, Lloyd Williams, Rhys Patchell, Nick Tompkins.

Scotland: Stuart Hogg, Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, James Lang, Blair Kinghorn, Finn Russell, Ali Price, Rory Sutherland, Fraser Brown, Zander Fagerson, Scott Cummings, Jonny Gray, Jamie Ritchie, Hamish Watson, Blade Thomson.

Replacements: Stuart McInally, Oli Kebble, Simon Berghan, Ben Toolis, Cornell du Preez, Scott Steele, Adam Hastings, Duhan van der Merwe.

Italy v England KO 4.45 pm

Italy: Matteo Minozzi, Edoardo Padovani, Luca Morisi, Carlo Canna, Mattia Bellini, Paolo Garbisi, Marcello Violi, Danilo Fischetti, Luca Bigi, Giosue Zilocchi, Marco Lazzaroni, Niccolo Cannone, Sebastian Negri, Braam Steyn, Jake Polledri.

Replacements: Gianmarco Lucchesi, Simone Ferrari, Pietro Ceccarelli, David Sisi, Johan Meyer, Maxime Mbanda, Guglielmo Palazzani, Federico Mori.

England: George Furbank, Anthony Watson, Jonathan Joseph, Henry Slade, Jonny May, Owen Farrell, Ben Youngs, Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler, Maro Itoje, Jonny Hill, Tom Curry, Sam Underhill, Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: Tom Dunn, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, Charlie Ewels, Ben Earl, Dan Robson, Ollie Lawrence, Ollie Thorley.

France v Ireland KO 8.05 pm

France: Anthony Bouthier, Vincent Rattez, Virimi Vakatawa, Arthur Vincent, Gaël Fickou, Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont, Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand, Mohamed Haouas, Bernard le Roux, Paul Willemse, François Cros, Charles Ollivon (captain), Grégory Alldritt.

Replacements: Camille Chat, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Demba Bamba, Romain Taofifenua, Dylan Cretin, Baptiste Serin, Arthur Retière, Thomas Ramos.

Ireland: Jacob Stockdale, Andrew Conway, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Hugo Keenan, Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray, Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Andrew Porter, Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan, Caelan Doris, Will Connors, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Ed Byrne, Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane, Peter O’Mahony, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne, Chris Farrell.

