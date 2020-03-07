Official Watch: Guide To This Weekend’s Six Nations Referees

Officially, the Six Nations enters its penultimate weekend with two matches taking place in the fourth round.

However, as we know, the outbreak of Covid-19 has played havoc with the scheduling of rugby fixtures with Ireland’s clash with Italy, originally due to take place today, postponed alongside England’s trip to Rome to take on Italy next weekend.

It’s likely that the postponed games won’t be played until later in the year, most likely the Autumn, but there is still plenty to play for today as England go in search of a Triple Crown against Wales at Twickenham while tomorrow, France will be hoping to set up a Grand Slam decider next weekend with a win over Scotland at Murrayfield.

Here, we take a look at the referees who are officiating this weekend’s fixtures.

England v Wales – Ben O’Keeffe

New Zealander Ben O’Keeffe has refereed four games in the Six Nations, the latest of which came in Round 3 as Scotland got their first win of the campaign against Italy in Rome. He has acted as an assistant on five occasions.

The Auckland born 31-year-old’s first international match was the clash between Samoa and Georgia in Apia in 2016.

O’Keeffe referees in Super Rugby where he made his fully-fledged debut in 2015 during a clash between the Highlanders and Crusaders.

The season before that, he acted as an assistant in Super Rugby while he refereed in New Zealand’s domestic competition, the Mitre 10 Cup, from 2013 onwards.

A week after his first international match, he refereed his first match involving a Tier 1 nation which was the clash between Scotland and Japan in the summer of 2016.

His first all Tier 1 match came later that year in November when Scotland and Argentina faced off in Murrayfield.

O’Keefe was the youngest referee selected at the 2019 Rugby World Cup and he officiated three pool games, including Japan’s historic victory over Scotland.

Ben O’Keeffe Factfile

Age: 31

Nationality: New Zealand

International Debut: Samoa v Georgia (Apia) June 11th 2016

Six Nations Record: 4 games [5 appearances as an assistant]

Yellow Cards Issued Six Nations: 2

Yellow Cards Per Six Nations Match: 0.5

Red Cards Issued Six Nations: 0

Most Recent Six Nations Appearance: Italy v Scotland (2020)

___

Scotland v France – Paul Williams

Last season, Kiwi referee Paul Williams took charge of his first Six Nations match in the dramatic 38-38 draw between England and Scotland at Twickenham.

Williams began refereeing in 2011 and at the time was still playing scrum-half at club level for Southern Rugby Club.

In 2014, he became a member of the New Zealand High-Performance Referee squad. He made his Super Rugby debut in 2016 when he took charge of five games and his Tier-1 Test debut came in June 2017 when he officiated a clash between Italy and Scotland in Singapore.

In terms of the Six Nations, Williams has acted as an assistant referee on three occasions, the most recent of which came in England’s win over Italy at Twickenham in 2019.

Williams refereed three games at the 2019 Rugby World Cup. He was due to be in charge of four games but the clash between Namibia and Canada was cancelled due to Typhoon Hagibis.

Paul Williams Factfile

Age: 34

Nationality: New Zealand

International Debut: Romania v USA (Bucharest) 12th November 2016

Six Nations Record: 1 game (three appearances as an assistant)

Yellow Cards Issued Six Nations: 0

Yellow Cards Issued Per Six Nations Match: 0

Red Cards Issued Six Nations: 0

Most Recent Six Nations Appearance: 0