Official Watch: A Guide To This Weekend’s Six Nations Referees

The 2020 Six Nations enters the second round as Ireland take on Wales in Dublin, Scotland host England at Murrayfield while on Sunday, France welcome Italy to Paris.

Ireland, Wales and France will be looking to continue their good starts to the championship by recording successive victories while Italy, Scotland and England will be keen to get a win under their belts after disappointing last weekend.

This weekend’s matches could be decided by the finest of margins and the referees involved could play a big role in that regard.

With that in mind, we take a look at those men in the middle for the three fixtures this weekend.

Ireland v Wales – Romain Poite

The experienced Romain Poite has refereed 14 Six Nations fixtures in the past while he also acted as an assistant on 16 occasions in the Six Nations.

The French man refereed his first international match in 2006 when he took charge of the clash between Morocco and Namibia in Casablanca.

Poite’s first Six Nations game in charge was the clash between Ireland and Italy in 2000. His first World Cup as a fully-fledged referee was in 2011 where he officiated four matches.

Poite famously came out with the line, “I’m the referee, not a coach” when he spoke to England players during the 2017 Six Nations clash with Italy. The Italians famously deployed a tactic whereby they would commit no players to the breakdown and as a result, a ruck wasn’t created and thus no offside line was formed. This led to the Italian players flooding the area around the tackle to disrupt the scrum-half.

Romain Poite Factfile

Age: 44

Nationality: French

International Debut: Morocco v Namibia (Casablanca) November 11th 2006

Six Nations Record: 14 games [16 appearances as an assistant, 4 as a TMO]

Yellow Cards Issued Six Nations: 13

Yellow Cards Per Six Nations Match: 0.93

Red Cards Issued Six Nations: 0

Most Recent Six Nations Appearance: Scotland v Ireland (2019)

___

Scotland v England – Pascal Gauzere

Pascal Gauzere has refereed seven Six Nations games in the past while he has also acted as an assistant on 16 occasions.

The 42-year-old’s first international match as a referee was the clash between Russia and Germany in Sochi in 2010.

Gauzere made his Six Nations debut as an assistant in 2011 when he was one of the officials in a match between Scotland and Ireland.

His first Six Nations match as a referee was the tie between Italy and England in Rome where Gauzere dished out a yellow-card to Marco Bortolami.

Pascal Gauzere Factfile

Age: 42

Nationality: French

International Debut: Russia v Germany (Sochi) March 13th 2010

Six Nations Record: 7 games [16 appearances as an assistant]

Yellow Cards Issued Six Nations: 6

Yellow Cards Per Six Nations Match: 0.86

Red Cards Issued Six Nations: 0

Most Recent Six Nations Appearance: Scotland v Wales (2019)

___

France v Italy – Andrew Brace

Sunday will be a big day for Wales native Andrew Brace as the 31-year-old will referee his first-ever Six Nations match in the clash between France and Italy in Paris.

Brace operates under the IRFU and it’s a big bonus for the union to have another referee in their jurisdiction who now has experience of refereeing a Six Nations game.

Brace was born in Cardiff and he played for Limerick club side Old Crescent while working as a community rugby officer for Munster Rugby. Brace subsequently took up refereeing and worked his way up through the ranks from the AIL, to the PRO14 and the Champions Cup.

The 31-year-old was the only IRFU referee who went to the 2019 Rugby World Cup where Brace acted as an assistant.

Andrew Brace Factfile

Age: 31

Nationality: Welsh

International Debut: Canada v Georgia (Calgary) June 10th 2017

Six Nations Record: 0 games [8 appearances as an assistant]

Yellow Cards Issued Six Nations: N/A

Yellow Cards Per Six Nations Match: N/A

Red Cards Issued Six Nations: N/A

Most Recent Six Nations Appearance: N/A

___

Check out our guide to last weekend’s Six Nations referees.