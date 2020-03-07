Quiz: Name The Irish Players With The Most Caps In The Six Nations

Ireland will have their feet up this weekend as they watch the fourth round of the 2020 Guinness Six Nations from afar.

The outbreak of Covid-19 in Europe and northern Italy, in particular, has seen Ireland’s clash with the Azzurri postponed.

The match was due to take place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin today but after a meeting with the Irish government, the IRFU decided to postpone the fixture on health grounds.

As a result, Ireland’s next game will be against France in Paris next weekend, a match which as it stands, will go ahead.

In the meantime, let’s test your knowledge of Ireland in the Six Nations.

Can you name the top 10 players with the most Six Nations appearances for Ireland?

Please note that the answers are from when the competition began in 2000 i.e. when the tournament was expanded to six teams.

You can enter the full name of the player or just the surname. You have five minutes. Let us know how you get on in the comments!

