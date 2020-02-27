Quiz: Name The Ireland Team Which Beat England In The 2001 Six Nations

This year’s Six Nations has been heavily disrupted due to the outbreak of the coronavirus which has seen Ireland’s clash with Italy next Saturday postponed.

Due to the prevalence of the virus in Italy, it remains to be seen whether England’s clash with the Azurri in Rome on the final day of the championship will also be cancelled.

Ireland's Six Nations match against Italy on March 7 has been postponed over coronavirus fears. pic.twitter.com/JJseImIb7W — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) February 26, 2020

A rescheduled date for Ireland-Italy has yet to be confirmed. But, in 2001, the highly infectious livestock disease, foot and mouth, caused major problems across the UK and Ireland.

Ireland’s final three fixtures were postponed and were subsequently played in September and October.

Ireland won their first two games against Italy and France but lost the first of their rescheduled games against Scotland in Murrayfield.

Warren Gatland’s Ireland then went on to beat Wales in Cardiff and then England in the final match.

Ireland denied England the Grand Slam with a 20-14 win and we want you to name the Irish XV who played on that day.

___

It the quiz does not display below, just click here. (You can enter the full name or surname of each player).

You have five minutes to try to name them all.

Best of luck and let us know how you get on in the comments!



