How Ireland Can Win The Six Nations After Scotland Surprise

Scotland’s surprise 28-17 win over Grand Slam chasing France at Murrayfield has blown this year’s championship wide open with Fabien Galthie’s side now in a three-way battle for the title alongside England and Ireland.

Galthie will have learned a lot about his squad who were disjointed and error-strewn long before Mohammed Haouas’ brainless punch on Jamie Ritchie at the end of the first half which resulted in a red card.

Les Bleus now face a fight to win their first title since 2010 as that loss has now opened the door for Ireland and England.

Six Nations Permutations

France and England are both tied on 13 points at the top of the table with the French edging into the first place with their superior points difference:+15 compared to England’s +13.

However, England must travel to Rome to face Italy in their final game on a yet to be determined date while France must host Ireland in Paris next Saturday, a game which is currently due to go ahead.

Andy Farrell’s side, who lie in fourth on nine points with two games yet to play, must beat France if they are to harbour any ambitions of winning the championship. Their most straightforward route to winning the title would be to claim bonus-point wins over France and Italy. That would put them on 19 points, a total that England wouldn’t be able to reach.

However, if Ireland beat France without a bonus point, that would put Ireland on 13 points alongside England. Ireland’s current point difference is +5.

If that scenario was to transpire, it would effectively be a straight shootout between England and Ireland on who can beat Italy by the most points.

Scotland’s win over France has opened the door for Ireland after their disappointing result at Twickenham last time out but first, they must get the better of Galthie’s side next Saturday, if the game goes ahead of course!

Remaining Fixtures

Saturday 14th March

Wales v Scotland KO 14:15 – Principality Stadium

France v Ireland KO 20:00 – Stade de France

Postponed Fixtures

Ireland v Italy – TBC

Italy v England – TBC