Officials Confirm Six Nations Fixtures Set To Go Ahead

The remaining fixtures of this year’s Guinness Six Nations championship will, as it stands, go ahead, tournament officials confirmed this evening.

Ireland’s fixture with Italy has already been postponed and will not take place this weekend but the remaining matches, of which there are five (two this weekend and three the following weekend) will go ahead.

This includes England’s match with Italy in Rome on the final day of the championship.

Ireland’s clash with Italy which was due to take place this Saturday has yet to have a confirmed rescheduled date.

Tournament officials also outlined their intention to fulfil all remaining fixtures across the women’s and U20s competitions.

“The Six Nations met today in Paris to address the current situation regarding the Covid-19 Virus,” a Six Nations statement read.

“Six Nations and its six unions and federations are following the situation very closely with their respective governments and relevant health authorities and will strictly follow any directive given that would impact sporting events.

“As it stands today, based on the latest information, all Six Nations matches currently scheduled are set to go ahead.

“Six Nations is in contact with FIR and RFU regarding the possibility of relocating the Women’s and U20 Italy vs England matches to another Italian location and we will make a further announcement on this in due course. However, the Italy vs England Senior Men’s match in Rome is planned to go ahead as scheduled.

“Six Nations intends to complete all 15 games across all three championships when time allows but we will refrain from making any rescheduling announcements for the time being while we keep assessing the situation.”

