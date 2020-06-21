Every New Signing Made By The Irish Provinces This Summer

The resumption of the northern hemisphere rugby season is getting closer.

Many clubs across Europe are already back in training. In Ireland, Munster and Leinster will return to training next week while Connacht and Ulster will be back out on the paddock on June 29.

For the Irish provinces, the Guinness PRO14 season is expected to return at the end of August where two rounds of interprovincial derby fixtures take place before the playoffs which will finish off the 2019/20 campaign.

In Europe, contracts generally run from July, which means that any new signings made by the Irish provinces will be eligible to play for the new clubs as the 2019/20 season is completed.

Here, we provide you with a list of the new signings made by the Irish provinces.

Irish Provinces New Signings

Munster

RG Snyman – from Honda Heat

Damien De Allende – from Panasonic Wild Knights

Matt Gallagher – from Saracens

Roman Salanoa – from Leinster

Diarmuid Barron – promoted from Academy

Keynan Knox – promoted from Academy

Liam Coombes – promoted from Academy

Alex McHenry – promoted from Academy

Jack O’Sullivan – promoted from Academy

Ulster

Alby Mathewson – Unattached

Ian Madigan – from Bristol Bears

Stewart More – promoted from Academy

Connacht

Sammy Arnold – from Munster

Conor Oliver – from Munster

Oisin Dowling – from Leinster

Jack Aungier – from Leinster

Conor Dean – promoted from Academy

Jordan Duggan – promoted from Academy

Seán Masterson – promoted from Academy

Niall Murray – promoted from Academy

Colm Reilly – promoted from Academy

Peter Sullivan – promoted from Academy

Leinster

Leinster have not announced any signings for next season and they have yet to confirm any players which will be promoted from the Academy.