A Second Six Nations Championship In 2020 Could Be On The Cards

A second Six Nations championship could be played in 2020 as unions and competition organisers continue to form contingency plans in light of the current Covid-19 pandemic.

The Rugby Paper is reporting that a second iteration of the championship is being proposed as a means to generate much-needed revenue.

Under the proposals, the current Six Nations campaign, which has four outstanding fixtures, two of which involve Ireland, would be completed in September before a new eight-week tournament begins the following month in the Autumn.

This ‘second’ Six Nations is being planned due to the ever-increasing concerns that the summer Tests and the Autumn internationals will be cancelled due to the likely restrictions in cross-hemisphere travel.

The second championship would involve the same fixtures and venues as the current schedule of the 2020 edition of the competition.

Ireland are due to travel to Australia in July for a two-Test series against the Wallabies while there are due to welcome Dave Rennie’s side to the Aviva Stadium in November, along with world champions South Africa and Japan.

Of course, numerous unanswered questions surround this proposal of a second championship. Will fans be able to attend the games? Will teams be allowed to travel across Europe to complete the fixtures?

Ireland’s Minister for Health, Simon Harris, recently poured cold water on fans attending fixtures in 2020 when he said it’s unlikely that we will see events with large social gatherings this year.

“It’s highly unlikely we’re going to be seeing very large kind of mass gatherings this year,” Harris said.

“Could you get to a point where you can’t have massive GAA matches, but you could have local kids having a kickabout safely, that’s the sort of space that we’re in, that we need to work our way through.”