Scotland Name Team For Clash With Ireland In Dublin

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has named his side for their Six Nations opener against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday (KO 4.45 pm).

Scotland go into this clash without the services of their influential out-half Finn Russell. Russell was disciplined by Scotland for a breach of team protocol last week and as a result, was not available for his side’s opening game of this year’s championship.

Glasgow Warriors’ Adam Hastings starts at out-half where he is joined by club colleague Ali Price. Sam Johnson and Huw Jones make up the centre partnership while Townsend has selected a back-three of captain Stuart Hogg, Sean Maitland and Blair Kinghorn who replaces the injured Darcy Graham.

Up front, Edinburgh’s Rory Sutherland starts at loosehead and is joined by vice-captain Fraser Brown at hooker and Zander Fagerson at tighthead. Scott Cummings and Jonny Gray complete the second-row while Jamie Ritchie, Hamish Watson and Nick Haining form the back-row. Haining will be making his international debut.

Scotland Team v Ireland

15. Stuart Hogg CAPTAIN (Exeter Chiefs) – 72 caps

14. Sean Maitland (Saracens) – 44 caps

13. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors) – 23 caps

12. Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors) – 9 caps

11. Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh) – 17 caps

10. Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors) – 16 caps

9. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) – 28 caps

1. Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh) – 3 caps

2. Fraser Brown VICE CAPTAIN (Glasgow Warriors) – 46 caps

3. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) – 25 caps

4. Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) – 8 caps

5. Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors) – 55 caps

6. Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh) – 14 caps

7. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh) – 28 caps

8. Nick Haining (Edinburgh) – uncapped

Substitutes:

16. Stuart McInally (Edinburgh) – 33 caps

17. Allan Dell (London Irish) – 28 caps

18. Simon Berghan (Edinburgh) – 24 caps

19. Ben Toolis (Edinburgh) – 22 caps

20. Cornell du Preez (Worcester Warriors) – 6 caps

21. George Horne (Glasgow Warriors) – 10 caps

22. Rory Hutchinson (Northampton Saints) – 3 caps

23. Chris Harris (Gloucester) – 14 caps