Rival Premiership Clubs Helped Place Saracens Under The Microscope

Premiership clubs contributed to the formation of the investigation which ultimately led to Saracens’ relegation according to a report in The Times on Wednesday.

It is reported that Premiership clubs were providing information to Premier Rugby in relation to Saracens’ suspected breaches of the salary cap.

Some clubs did their own investigations and it is understood that Harlequins compiled a “huge dossier” which was then passed on to Premier Rugby Salary Cap manager, Andrew Rogers.

It is reported that Harlequins discovered information about the co-investments which former chairman Nigel Wray entered into with some of the club’s top players.

Some of the information which was ultimately given to Premier Rugby by the clubs came through player agents. In the past, Saracens cut out the agents when negotiating player deals which looks to have led to the ease at which the agents provided information to the various clubs in the league.

The investigation culminated in November when Saracens were docked 35 points and fined £5.36 million for breaching the league’s salary cap in the last three seasons.

At the weekend, it was confirmed that the club will be relegated to the Championship at the end of this season when it was realised that the club would not comply with the salary cap this season.

As a result, Saracens will not be involved in the Heineken Champions Cup for a minimum of two seasons yet they could still win this season’s competition after claiming a dramatic win against Racing 92 on Sunday which set up a mouth-watering encounter with Leinster in the quarter-final in what is a repeat of last year’s final in Newcastle.

The London based club could be in more hot water, however. The Telegraph are reporting that the RFU are looking into Premier Rugby’s investigation as to determine whether Saracens are guilty of misconduct and/or bringing the game into disrepute.

If found guilty of these charges, the club could face further sanctions from the game’s governing body in England.