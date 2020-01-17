Saracens Set To Suffer Further Points Deduction & Ultimately, Relegation

Saracens look set to accept another 35 points deduction from Premiership Rugby which will ultimately consign them to relegation to the Championship according to a report on Friday.

Rob Kitson, writing in The Guardian, reports that Saracens are failing to comply with the salary cap this season despite the club’s best efforts to offload a number of players over the last few weeks in order to trim the wage bill.

Saracens have already received a 35 points deduction and a £5.6 million fine, which occurred in November after it was found the club breached the salary cap in the last three seasons.

The Guardian reports that the players were told of the shocking news at training today and the new points deduction would put them on -42 points with 14 games to play, effectively confirming their relegation to English rugby’s second tier.

Interim CEO Edward Griffiths previously warned at the beginning of the month that the club may need to cut players’ salaries or make them redundant in order to comply with the salary cap this season.

However, it is understood that offloading players to rival clubs is proving difficult as the other competing teams in the Premiership would subsequently exceed the salary cap if they were to take on any of Saracens’ squad.

Originally, it was believed that Saracens would be given until the end of the season to prove that they are complying with the salary cap for the 2019/20 season but the prospect of them breaching the cap and remaining in England’s top-tier, it is believed, has not sat well with the other competing clubs in the Premiership.

