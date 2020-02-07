Saracens Facing Further Punishment As EPCR Conduct Investigation

Saracens could face further punishment with the news that European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) have conducted an investigation into the alleged fielding of an ineligible player.

The incident is alleged to have occured during the club’s 27-24 win over Racing 92 at Allianz Park in January.

Saracens informed EPCR earlier this week that Tito Lamositele, who came on in the second half of that Round 6 fixture, may have been ineligible due to an “inadvertent administrative error on behalf of the club.”

That win for Saracens secured their passage into the quarter-finals of this season’s Champions Cup, where they were drawn against Leinster in what will be a repeat of last season’s final in Newcastle.

Lamositele was eligible to play when the matchday squad for the fixture was announced, but his work permit expired the day before the match took place.

This may have constituted a breach of the Disciplinary Rules of the 2019/20 EPCR Participation Agreement.

A hearing will take place evening where punishment will be handed down if Saracens are found guilty.

The potential sanction could be a fine or a points deduction.

If the sanction is the latter, then Saracens could be dumped out of the European Cup and Glasgow Warriors, as the next best-placed runner-up, could take their place and face Leinster in April’s quarter-final.

The full statement from EPCR is provided below:

“Following an investigation, EPCR has decided to bring a misconduct complaint against Saracens arising from the club’s Heineken Champions Cup, Round 6 match against Racing 92 on Sunday, 19 January. “EPCR was informed by Saracens earlier this week that their player, Titi Lamositele, who was named in the match day squad for the fixture at Allianz Park and who came on to the field of play as a replacement in the 60th minute, may have been ineligible due an inadvertent administrative error on behalf of the club. “Lamositele was eligible at the time the Saracens match day squad was announced, however, the club has indicated to EPCR that the player’s work permit expired on Saturday, 18 January, the day before the fixture against Racing 92, and this may have constituted a breach of the Disciplinary Rules of the 2019/20 EPCR Participation Agreement. “An independent Disciplinary Committee consisting of Roger Morris (Wales), Chair, Pamela Woodman (Scotland) and Jean-Noel Couraud (France) has been appointed to hear the misconduct complaint in London this evening (Friday, 7 February) at 18.00 local time. “EPCR will be making no further comment until the decision of the independent Disciplinary Committee has been communicated.”