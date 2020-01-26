Saracens Could Face International Teams While In The Championship

Saracens are seeking the opportunity to play against international sides next season when they are plying their trade in the Championship, according to a report in The Sunday Times.

Saracens’ relegation to England’s second-tier was confirmed last weekend after it was found that the club would not be able to comply with the salary cap this season.

This followed a heavy sanction in November when it was revealed that the club exceeded the league’s salary cap in the three previous seasons. The punishment for those breaches were a £5.36 million fine and the deduction of 35 league points.

In the last seven days, the report and findings of the investigation into Saracens’ breach of the salary cap in the 2016/17, 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons have been made public.

The fallout from the controversy continues with the main questions surrounding the club now revolving around whether they will hold on to their star players despite dropping into the championship next season.

It seems that the club are now seeking to play high-level matches against international Test sides in addition to the Barbarians and Super Rugby sides so as to offer a high level of competition to their star-studded squad, assuming the club are able to keep those players.

The Sunday Times reports that negotiations are going “encouragingly well” and of the nations understood to be involved are current world champions, South Africa.

It also reported that Saracens are keen to send out some of their top players on one-season loans.

But this is proving difficult as it is alleged that other clubs in the Premiership are only keen to take on those players without paying any wages.