Sale Sharks Confirm The Signing Of Manu Tuilagi

Sale Sharks have confirmed the signing of Manu Tuilagi.

The England star was a much-sought-after player when it was confirmed last week that Leicester Tigers had released the centre after failing to agree on revised personal terms as a result of the club’s cost-cutting measures.

Sale have confirmed that Tuilagi has signed for the 2020/21 season and the addition of the 29-year-old will no doubt propel the club into genuine Premiership contenders.

Director of Rugby Steve Diamond has a squad littered with international talent and the signing of Tuilagi will no doubt come as a huge boost.

“We contacted Manu’s agent and Leicester Tigers last week to discuss the player’s current position,” Diamond said.

“After discussions on Friday, all parties – Leicester Tigers, Manu Tuilagi and Sale Sharks – agreed that the player was a free agent and was able to enter into negotiations with another club.

“Manu will be a fantastic commercial and playing addition to our squad and I am looking forward to seeing him join up with the lads at Carrington this week.”

The news will come as a big boost to England head coach Eddie Jones.

Tuilagi was also linked to big-money move in France and further afield. If the England centre decided to play his rugby abroad, that would have put his international selection in doubt due to the policy of not selecting players who play outside of England.

Tuilagi will meet his new teammates on Monday.

