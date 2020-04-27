Quiz: Can You Name These Club Rugby Stadiums?

How well do you know your club rugby stadiums?
In our latest rugby quiz we want to test your knowledge on a number of rugby stadiums and grounds across the Guinness PRO14 and Gallagher Premiership.
If you consider yourself to be a rugby fanatic, then you should get close to full marks in this.
We are giving you a total of six minutes to name 25 different stadiums across the PRO14 and Premiership, we’ve excluded Zebre and Benetton in the PRO14 because we don’t expect your Italian to be at the highest level…sorry!
Good luck and let us know what score you get by posting a message in the Facebook comments. Don’t forget to tag a mate of yours who you think could do well in this quiz!
Don’t Forget To Check Out Some Of Our Previous Quizzes
The Oldest Players To Play For The British And Irish Lions
Every Lions Captain From The Last 20 Years
The Youngest Try Scorers For Ireland
Players Who Made The Most Appearances For Ireland Without Scoring A Try
The Oldest Players To Make Their Debut For Ireland In The Pro Era
Players With The Longest Ireland Career In The Professional Era
Top Try Scorers In International Test Rugby History
The Leinster Team Which Won Their First Heineken Cup
The Munster Team Which Won The 2008 Heineken Cup
The Munster Team Which Won The 2006 Heineken Cup
All The New Irish Rugby Captains Between 2000-2020
World Rugby Young Players Of The Year
Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations
Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018
World Rugby Coaches Of The Year
Past Winners Of World Rugby Player Of The Year
Irish Players With The Most Six Nations Caps
Ireland Team Which Beat England In The 2001 Six Nations
Top Irish & English Try Scorers In The Six Nations
Top Irish & Welsh Try Scorers In The Six Nations