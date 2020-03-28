Quiz: Name The All-Time Top Try Scorers In Test Rugby History

The nostalgic mood continues here at Pundit Arena as we look back at some of the greats to play the sport of rugby union.

In our latest quiz, we want you to cast your minds back to remember the greatest and most prolific try-scorers in Test rugby.

With the current season suspended indefinitely due to the worldwide outbreak of Covid-19, it’s a perfect time to reflect on these great players.

You have seven minutes to name the top try scorers in Test rugby history.

Just for clarification, the sum of these tries includes both international tries and those scored by players representing the British and Irish Lions in Test matches (there’s a bit of a hint for you).

Here’s another.

There are 11 players listed here and we have also included the number of tries they scored and what country they represented to help!

Best of luck!



