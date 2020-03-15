Quiz: Name The Past Winners Of World Rugby Player Of The Year

With the rugby season suspended due to the worldwide outbreak of the Coronavirus (Covid-19), over the next while, we’re going to cast our eyes back to some of the big moments which happened in the sport of rugby over the last 20 years.

First of all, let’s take a look at some of the best players to play the game over the last two decades.

Below you will find a quiz testing your knowledge on those players who won World Rugby Player Of The Year since 2001.

We’ll give you a hint on the player who won it for the first time in 2001.

You have five minutes to name all of the players and you can just enter the surname to get the correct answer too.

