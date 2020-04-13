Quiz: Can You Name These Blurred Irish Rugby Stars?

In our latest rugby quiz, we’re taking a different approach by seeing if you can recognise a whole host of Irish rugby stars whose faces are blurred out.
We have included players both past and present.
There are nine players for you to figure out and there are multiple-choice answers for each player.
There is no time limit involved in this quiz.
Once you have completed the quiz, you will be able to see all the players who you attempted to recognise.
Best of luck and let us know how you get on in the comments!
If you can’t see the quiz below, please click here.
