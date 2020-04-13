Quiz: Can You Get All Of These International Rugby Union Crests?

How well do you know the sport of rugby union?
Well, it’s time to finally find out.
Our latest quiz is going to seriously test you.
We’re looking to see how well you know the various countries in international rugby by asking you can you match the country with the crest.
We’ve cast the net far and wide with this one and we’ve included a whole host of Tier 2 and Tier 3 nations as well.
There’s no time limit but there are 33 countries for you to get.
Best of luck and let us know how you get on in the Facebook comments!
Don’t forget to check out the bottom of this article for more rugby quizzes for you to do.
If the quiz does not appear below, please click here.
