Rob Howley Suspended From Involvement In Rugby After Breaching Regulations

Former Wales assistant coach Rob Howley has been suspended from involvement in rugby due to breaching World Rugby’s Anti-corruption and Betting Regulations.

Howley departed the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan when the accusation came to light as the WRU suspended him from coaching activities pending an investigation.

After the investigation conducted by the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), Howley was found guilty of breaching the regulations and has been suspended from being involved in the game of rugby union for 18 months with nine of those months suspended.

The ban is also backdated to when he left Japan which means that Howley can take up a role in the sport on or after 16th June 2020.

The particulars of the charge which were put to Howley were as follows:

“During the period of 13th November 2015 and 7th September 2019, as the Welsh Rugby Union National Squad Assistant Coach, you placed 364 bets on rugby union, featuring 1,163 matches in total, using accounts held with Betway, William Hill and Ladbrokes, registered in your name, and received the proceeds (or part of the proceeds) of the successful bets.”

One of the bets included betting on the first try scorer in Wales Grand Slam victory over Ireland during the 2019 Six Nations.

The final charge was, in fact, 363 bets, which Howley accepted.