Stephen Larkham provides rough timeline for RG Snyman recovery

Munster supporters will hope that he recovers sooner than expected.

Munster senior coach Stephen Larkham has provided a rough timeline for RG Snyman’s recovery.

Snyman injured his left knee after just seven minutes of Munster’s 27-25 loss to Leinster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

The southern province confirmed on Tuesday that Snyman tore the ACL in his left knee which puts his participation in any part of the 2020/21 season in considerable doubt.

Stephen Larkham provided an update to the media on Wednesday afternoon where he confirmed that RG Snyman’s recovery could be anywhere between six to 12 months.

“It’s devastating for RG.”

“In terms of the timeframe, he saw the surgeon last night but we still don’t have a timeframe,” Larkham said. “But it is a typical ACL so it could be anywhere from six months to 12 months. It really depends on the rehab.

“It’s devastating for RG. He has come over here with a real purpose to be a part of this team and he has missed out on that opportunity now for however long the rehab takes, so it is devastating news for him but also upsetting for the rest of the team.

“We were really looking forward to it. He has been training with us for a good period of time and we certainly saw how good the guy is.”

Munster are currently experiencing a second-row crisis as Jean Kleyn was also removed from Saturday’s game with a neck ligament injury.

The idea of securing a short-term signing to provide depth in the second-row has been mooted but Larkham says that the province will look at their own resources in the Academy. Larkham also welcomed the return to fitness of Ireland international Tadhg Beirne.

“Thomas Ahern is showing a lot of promise.”

“Short term, no,” Larkham said regarding the potential signing of second-row cover.

“We are definitely focused on playing the game this weekend and finishing off this season best we can.

“From a second-row perspective, Tadhg Beirne is back which gives us a little bit of depth. Billy Holland is all good, Fineen Wycherley is back as well. I think it is timely for those guys coming back in.

“We’ve also got some academy players. Thomas Ahern is showing a lot of promise, Paddy Kelly also. Both are good young prospects who we would be very comfortable putting in the main team.”

On top of this, the southern province only have one fit senior out-half available in JJ Hanrahan. As is the case in the second-row, Larkham says that there are players in the Academy who can step up to the plate if required.

“We have got a couple of young guys in the Academy if you look from a five-eights perspective.

“We’ve got Ben Healy, Jake Flannery and Jack Crowley, who have been training with us for the last couple of months.

“We have a lot of confidence in those guys. We certainly feel they understand the system quite well so we are quite comfortable putting those guys in if we need to.”

Munster are in action on Sunday where they will face Connacht at the Aviva Stadium. The southern province need two points from their meeting with Andy Friend’s side to assure themselves a place in the semi-finals where they would meet Leinster.

Read More About: munster rugby, RG Snyman, stephen larkham