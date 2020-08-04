RG Snyman: “The biggest reason I came here was because of coach Johann”

Even on a Microsoft Teams conference call, you get a clear sense of the sheer size of Munster’s new South African signing.

World Cup-winning second-row RG Snyman was unveiled to the media for the first time on Tuesday.

During the call, he revealed the main reason he joined Munster was head coach Johann van Graan.

The 25-year-old has spent the last three years playing his club rugby in Japan. He first met van Graan when he was a high school student.

They have worked together in the past during van Graan’s time with the Springboks Under-20s and when the coach was involved with the senior setup before moving to Munster.

As Snyman reveals, the opportunity to work with one of his former mentors was a big reason to move to the southern province.

“First of all, it’s a very tradition-rich club and mainly the biggest reason I came here was because of coach Johann,” Snyman said.

“I’ve worked with him in the past and I know the quality of coach he is. That’s why I thought it was the best decision to come to Munster.”

Van Graan has already spoken about how Snyman is not the finished article and that there are areas to his game that he needs to improve. The player agrees and he is looking forward to honing his skills over the next two seasons.

“I actually agree with him and that’s the biggest reason why I came here. We’re on the same page. But I think I still need some work done on the smaller details from a technical side. So, working under him is great for that because he’s very technical and his off-field work is very detailed.”

Detail

Snyman added that it’s van Graan’s level of detail where he hopes to see improvements.

“The first time I met Johann was in High School which is quite a while back. I haven’t really worked under him that much even though I’ve known him for a long time. I do know he is a quality coach. And speaking to anyone who has worked with him, I have only heard positive things.

“That’s what I am looking forward to and also expanding my game within the detail that he brings. I think I am in the best place for him to bring me to a world-class level.”

Munster supporters will no doubt be excited to see the kind of impact that Snyman and fellow Springbok signing Damian De Allende will bring.

They will get an opportunity to see that very soon as Munster’s clash with Leinster in the Guinness PRO14 is less than three weeks away.