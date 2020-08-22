Johann van Graan gives bleak update on RG Snyman injury

Very disappointing.

Munster head coach Johann van Graan was quite despondent when he gave an injury update on Munster’s South African second-row, RG Snyman.

The towering World Cup-winning lock left the field after just seven minutes of Munster’s 27-25 loss against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday night.

Snyman fell heavily on his knee after he stole a lineout early in the first half. The 25-year-old looked in considerable pain as he hobbled off the field and van Graan didn’t sound too confident when he provided an update post-match.

“He’s going to go for a scan. It looks pretty serious. I’m very disappointed to lose him after seven minutes of the game. As well as that David Kilcoyne came off with an ankle. Jean Kleyn as well with a neck injury. The three of them will go for scans as quick as possible.

Van Graan continued:

“We’ll have to see what the scan says. He’s (Snyman) a tough man. He doesn’t come off the field pretty often. He went up, stole that lineout and fell pretty badly. I’m absolutely gutted about that.

“That’s rugby. That’s what this game is about. You’ve got to come through tough times.”

As van Graan revealed, there are also injury concerns surrounding Jean Kleyn and Dave Kilcoyne. This is particularly concerning as James Cronin pulled out before the game which will leave Munster light at loosehead while losing two second-rows will put pressure on the squad in the coming weeks.

Munster will be in action once again when they take on Connacht on Sunday week while they will likely provide an injury update on Snyman, Kilcoyne and Kleyn next week.

