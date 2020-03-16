Home Rugby Quiz: Name The Past Winners Of World Rugby Coach Of The Year

Sean McMahon March 16, 2020

Continuing on from our quiz on Sunday which tested your knowledge on all of the players who have won World Rugby Player of the Year, we’re now onto those who helped make them the world-class rugby players they proved to be. 

It’s time to test your knowledge of coaches.

Similar to Sunday’s quiz, we want you to name all of the coaches who have won World Rugby Coach of the Year since the award’s inception in 2001.

Here’s a hint.

Rugby Quiz

You have five minutes to complete the quiz and please let us know how you do in the comments. Don’t forget to tag a friend who thinks they could get full marks in this!


