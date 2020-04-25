Quiz: Name The Players With The Most Drop Goals In International Rugby

Can you get full marks in our drop goal quiz?
It seems to be a dying art but there are few greater sights in rugby than seeing a perfectly executed drop goal.
This skill has seen some incredible moments in the past with Jonny Wilkinson’s effort securing England’s historic World Cup win in 2003 being the standout moment alongside Ronan O’Gara’s heroic effort in 2009 to secure a long-awaited Grand Slam for Ireland.
With that in mind, we want you to name the players with the most drop goals in international rugby.
Now, to narrow the net somewhat, we have only included players who played a part of their international career in this century.
To help you along, we have also given you the country which the particular player played for, the number of drop goals he scored and finally, the years in which he played international rugby.
You have 10 minutes to get them all.
There are some tricky ones in here from Tier 2 nations so a score of 12/17 would be very good.
Please let us know how you get on in the Facebook comments.
Good luck!
Don’t Forget To Check Out Some Of Our Previous Quizzes
The Oldest Players To Play For The British And Irish Lions
Every Lions Captain From The Last 20 Years
The Youngest Try Scorers For Ireland
Players Who Made The Most Appearances For Ireland Without Scoring A Try
The Oldest Players To Make Their Debut For Ireland In The Pro Era
Players With The Longest Ireland Career In The Professional Era
Top Try Scorers In International Test Rugby History
The Leinster Team Which Won Their First Heineken Cup
The Munster Team Which Won The 2008 Heineken Cup
The Munster Team Which Won The 2006 Heineken Cup
All The New Irish Rugby Captains Between 2000-2020
World Rugby Young Players Of The Year
Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations
Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018
World Rugby Coaches Of The Year
Past Winners Of World Rugby Player Of The Year
Irish Players With The Most Six Nations Caps
Ireland Team Which Beat England In The 2001 Six Nations
Top Irish & English Try Scorers In The Six Nations
Top Irish & Welsh Try Scorers In The Six Nations