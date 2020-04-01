Quiz: Name The Oldest Players To Make Their Debuts For Ireland In Pro Era

In our latest Irish rugby quiz, we want you to name the oldest players to make their debuts for Ireland in the professional era.

For the purpose of this quiz, we’re just including the oldest players who have made their debuts between 2000-2020.

This is no doubt one of our tougher quizzes so we’re giving you 10 minutes to get all 14 answers.

To help you along, for each player, we have provided the date of their debut and the respective age at which they first pulled on the green shirt.

Here’s a hint to get you started.

Best of luck and please tag a friend who you think would enjoy this quiz in addition to posting a screenshot of your score in the comments!

Below the quiz, you will find links to our previous rugby quizzes which should certainly keep you busy and satisfy your rugby fix!





