Quiz: Name The Oldest Players To Make Their Debuts For Ireland In Pro Era

In our latest Irish rugby quiz, we want you to name the oldest players to make their debuts for Ireland in the professional era.
For the purpose of this quiz, we’re just including the oldest players who have made their debuts between 2000-2020.
This is no doubt one of our tougher quizzes so we’re giving you 10 minutes to get all 14 answers.
To help you along, for each player, we have provided the date of their debut and the respective age at which they first pulled on the green shirt.
Here’s a hint to get you started.
Best of luck and please tag a friend who you think would enjoy this quiz in addition to posting a screenshot of your score in the comments!
Below the quiz, you will find links to our previous rugby quizzes which should certainly keep you busy and satisfy your rugby fix!
Don’t forget to check out some of our previous quizzes:
Players With The Longest Ireland Career In The Professional Era
Top Try Scorers In International Test Rugby History
The Leinster Team Which Won Their First Heineken Cup
The Munster Team Which Won The 2008 Heineken Cup
The Munster Team Which Won The 2006 Heineken Cup
All The New Irish Rugby Captains Between 2000-2020
World Rugby Young Players Of The Year
Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations
Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018
World Rugby Coaches Of The Year
Past Winners Of World Rugby Player Of The Year
Irish Players With The Most Six Nations Caps
Ireland Team Which Beat England In The 2001 Six Nations
Top Irish & English Try Scorers In The Six Nations
Top Irish & Welsh Try Scorers In The Six Nations