Can You Solve This Tricky Lions Rugby Brainteaser?

How well do you know your rugby history?

We’ve got a special rugby brainteaser for you today as we focus on the British and Irish Lions.

We’re all looking forward to the 2021 tour as Warren Gatland looks to mastermind a series win over world champions South Africa but before we get to that, how versed are you in past British and Irish Lions tours?

If you consider yourself an expert, you could do quite well in this.

Here, we are giving you a British and Irish Lions brainteaser question and you have to guess the correct answer before the time runs out.

You have five minutes to try to answer the question.

The brainteaser is designed to test your rugby knowledge. But, of course, all questions are easy if you know the answer, so the difficulty is bound to vary.

Be sure to let us know how you do and to challenge your friends. However, try your best to not reveal the answer if you guess it correctly.

Today’s question is:

Can you name the seven players who have represented the British and Irish Lions and also secured Test match victories against all three of the opposing nations; South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

The most recent and seventh player to achieve this remarkable feat added his name to this illustrious list thanks to the second-Test victory over the All Blacks in 2017.

To help you along, we have provided the nationality of the player and the years of the Lions tours that particular player took part in.

Good luck and let us know you do.

If the brainteaser does not appear below, please click here.



