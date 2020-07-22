Date & Time Confirmed For Leinster v Munster Clash As PRO14 Resumes

The dates and times for the remaining fixtures of the 2019/20 Guinness PRO14 season have been confirmed by tournament officials.
Like all sport around the world, the Guinness PRO14 has been on an indefinite break due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the end is in sight as the details of the remaining fixtures, including kick-off times, broadcasters and venues, have been confirmed.
There will two ‘regular’ rounds of action to take place before the semi-finals and final get underway.
These final two rounds will consist of derby fixtures to determine the final positions in each conference and who qualifies for the semi-finals.
You can find all the details below:
All games live on Premier Sports, eir Sport & DAZN. Live game on TG4 indicated below
Round 14
Friday, August 21
Benetton Rugby v Zebre | Stadio Monigo, Treviso at 19:00 (20:00 ITA)
Saturday, August 22
Scarlets v Cardiff Blues | Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli at 15:00 UK
Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors | BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh at 17:15
Leinster v Munster | Aviva Stadium, Dublin at 19:35
Sunday, August 23
Ospreys v Dragons | Liberty Stadium, Swansea at 14:15
Connacht v Ulster | Aviva Stadium, Dublin at 16:30 (live on TG4)
Round 15
Friday, August 28
Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh | BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh at 19:35
Saturday, August 29
Dragons v Scarlets | Rodney Parade, Newport at 17:15
Ulster v Leinster | Aviva Stadium, Dublin at 19:35
Sunday, August 30
Munster v Connacht | Aviva Stadium, Dublin at 15:00
Cardiff Blues v Ospreys | Rodney Parade, Newport at 17:00
Zebre v Benetton Rugby | Stadio Lanfranchi, Parma at 19:00 UK (20:00 ITA)
Guinness PRO14 Final Series
Semi-Finals: To be played on the weekend of September 4/5/6
Finals: To be played on Saturday, September 12