Date & Time Confirmed For Leinster v Munster Clash As PRO14 Resumes

The dates and times for the remaining fixtures of the 2019/20 Guinness PRO14 season have been confirmed by tournament officials.

Like all sport around the world, the Guinness PRO14 has been on an indefinite break due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the end is in sight as the details of the remaining fixtures, including kick-off times, broadcasters and venues, have been confirmed.

There will two ‘regular’ rounds of action to take place before the semi-finals and final get underway.

These final two rounds will consist of derby fixtures to determine the final positions in each conference and who qualifies for the semi-finals.

You can find all the details below:

All games live on Premier Sports, eir Sport & DAZN. Live game on TG4 indicated below

Round 14

Friday, August 21

Benetton Rugby v Zebre | Stadio Monigo, Treviso at 19:00 (20:00 ITA)

Saturday, August 22

Scarlets v Cardiff Blues | Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli at 15:00 UK

Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors | BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh at 17:15

Leinster v Munster | Aviva Stadium, Dublin at 19:35

Sunday, August 23

Ospreys v Dragons | Liberty Stadium, Swansea at 14:15

Connacht v Ulster | Aviva Stadium, Dublin at 16:30 (live on TG4)

Round 15

Friday, August 28

Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh | BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh at 19:35

Saturday, August 29

Dragons v Scarlets | Rodney Parade, Newport at 17:15

Ulster v Leinster | Aviva Stadium, Dublin at 19:35

Sunday, August 30

Munster v Connacht | Aviva Stadium, Dublin at 15:00

Cardiff Blues v Ospreys | Rodney Parade, Newport at 17:00

Zebre v Benetton Rugby | Stadio Lanfranchi, Parma at 19:00 UK (20:00 ITA)

Guinness PRO14 Final Series

Semi-Finals: To be played on the weekend of September 4/5/6

Finals: To be played on Saturday, September 12