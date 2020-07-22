Home Rugby Date & Time Confirmed For Leinster v Munster Clash As PRO14 Resumes

Sean McMahon July 22, 2020

The dates and times for the remaining fixtures of the 2019/20 Guinness PRO14 season have been confirmed by tournament officials. 

Like all sport around the world, the Guinness PRO14 has been on an indefinite break due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the end is in sight as the details of the remaining fixtures, including kick-off times, broadcasters and venues, have been confirmed.

There will two ‘regular’ rounds of action to take place before the semi-finals and final get underway.

PRO14 fixtures times

These final two rounds will consist of derby fixtures to determine the final positions in each conference and who qualifies for the semi-finals.

You can find all the details below:

All games live on Premier Sports, eir Sport & DAZN. Live game on TG4 indicated below

Round 14

Friday, August 21
Benetton Rugby v Zebre | Stadio Monigo, Treviso at 19:00 (20:00 ITA)

Saturday, August 22
Scarlets v Cardiff Blues | Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli at 15:00 UK
Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors | BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh at 17:15
Leinster v Munster | Aviva Stadium, Dublin at 19:35

Sunday, August 23
Ospreys v Dragons | Liberty Stadium, Swansea at 14:15
Connacht v Ulster | Aviva Stadium, Dublin at 16:30 (live on TG4)

Round 15

Friday, August 28
Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh | BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh at 19:35

Saturday, August 29
Dragons v Scarlets | Rodney Parade, Newport at 17:15
Ulster v Leinster | Aviva Stadium, Dublin at 19:35

Sunday, August 30
Munster v Connacht | Aviva Stadium, Dublin at 15:00
Cardiff Blues v Ospreys | Rodney Parade, Newport at 17:00
Zebre v Benetton Rugby | Stadio Lanfranchi, Parma at 19:00 UK (20:00 ITA)

Guinness PRO14 Final Series

Semi-Finals: To be played on the weekend of September 4/5/6
Finals: To be played on Saturday, September 12

