Leinster v Ulster: TV channel, kick-off time and team news for PRO14 final

It’s finally here.

The Guinness PRO14 final will take place this weekend as the 2019/20 campaign finally comes to a conclusion. Here is everything you need to know about the match between Leinster and Ulster, including team news, TV channel details and kick-off time.

Pro 14 final

It will be an Irish provincial derby as Leo Cullen’s Leinster take on Dan McFarland’s Ulster in what is sure to be a gripping encounter.

Leinster got the better of Munster in an arm-wrestle at the Aviva Stadium last Friday night while Ulster produced some last-minute heroics against Edinburgh. An Ian Madigan penalty clinched a win for the northern province in the dying moments of the game.

Here is everything you need to know about Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 final.

Where is the match on?

The PRO14 final will take place at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday. The final was originally set to take place at the Cardiff City Stadium but those plans were scrapped due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When is the match on?

The PRO14 final kicks off at 7.45 pm on Saturday, September 12.

How can I watch the match on TV?

If you are a viewer in Ireland, the PRO14 final will be broadcast live on Eir Sport and TG4. Coverage on TG4 begins at 7.05 pm.

If you are a viewer in the UK, the PRO14 final will be broadcast live on Premier Sports. Coverage on Premier Sports begins at 6.30 pm.

What are the teams?

Leo Cullen and Dan McFarland will name their respective sides at midday on Friday.

What is Leinster and Ulster’s form going into the PRO14 final?

Obviously, both sides are coming off the back of semi-final victories.

Leinster beat Munster 13-3 in a fairly drab affair on Friday while Ulster produced a stunning second-half comeback to beat Edinburgh 22-19 at Murrayfield.

Leinster have won all three games since rugby restarted; two wins over Munster and a final regular-season round win over their upcoming opponents, Ulster.

The eastern province have been far from their blistering best but they have won every single game they have played this season – a true sign of champions.

They will be confident of putting in their best display to date in the PRO14 final on Saturday.

Ulster, meanwhile, were criticised for their loss to Connacht in their first game back from lockdown.

They put in an error-strewn performance on that day but they did show signs of improvement in their loss to Leinster the following weekend.

Their semi-final against Edinburgh looked to be a game which was out of their reach but they showed tremendous grit and determination to come out with a win.

PENALTY: 80 mins: Edinburgh 19-22 ULSTER. Ian Madigan WINS the game for Ulster with a penalty from the half-way line! Ulster will meet Leinster in the final! It's LIVE now on eir sport 1!#EDIvULS #GuinnessPRO14 pic.twitter.com/hMqoU2ZI9X — eir Sport (@eirSport) September 5, 2020

They will take great confidence from that display against Richard Cockerill’s side and it sets up the final with Leinster very nicely.

