The PRO14 Dream Team of the Season has been announced

The Guinness PRO14 Team of the Season or ‘Dream Team’ has been announced.

The 2019/20 campaign will culminate in this weekend’s final which takes place at the Aviva Stadium between Leinster and Ulster.

Of course, it has been a disruptive campaign due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic but fans will hope that the season can finish in style with a gripping final.

Supporters won’t have to wait too long to get their PRO14 fix with the 2020/21 season set to start at the beginning of October.

Looking back on the 2019/20 season, the PRO14 have confirmed their ‘Dream Team’. The team consists of 15 players with representatives from seven different sides.

In order for players to be eligible, they needed to make at least eight appearances in the 2019/20 campaign.

Edinburgh lead the way with six players, Leinster have three, Ulster with two and the Dragons, the Cheetahs, Benetton and the Cardiff Blues all have one player each.

Guinness PRO14 Team of the Season

1 Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh)

2 Joseph Dweba (Toyota Cheetahs)

3 Leon Brown (Dragons)

4 Scott Fardy (Leinster)

5 Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh)

6 Max Deegan (Leinster)

7 Will Connors (Leinster)

8 Bill Mata (Edinburgh)

9 John Cooney (Ulster)

10 Jaco van der Walt (Edinburgh)

11 Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh)

12 Stuart McCloskey (Ulster)

13 Rey Lee-Lo (Cardiff Blues)

14 Monty Ioane (Benetton Rugby)

15 Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby)

On Thursday the Guinness Players’ Player of the Season will be announced in addition to the Guinness Coach of the Season.

The PRO14 have already confirmed a number of individual awards including the Young Player of the Season which was awarded to Leinster’s Caelan Doris.

Next-Gen Star of the Season: Caelan Doris | Leinster

Gilbert Golden Boot: JJ Hanrahan | Munster

Ronseal Tackle Machine: Paul Boyle | Connacht

Big Red Cloud Turnover King: Josh MacLeod | Scarlets

Guinness PRO14 Top Try-scorer: Rhyno Smith | Toyota Cheetahs

Guinness PRO14 Ironman: Matthew Screech | Dragons

