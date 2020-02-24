Two PRO14 Games Postponed This Weekend Due To Coronavirus

The PRO14 have confirmed that two games scheduled to take place this weekend have been postponed due to the threat posed by the Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

Italian authorities have applied restrictions on public gatherings and sporting events in the Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna and Veneto regions. This has already led to the postponement of the Italy v Scotland clash in the women’s Six Nations and four Serie A football fixtures.

As a result, Zebre’s clash with Ospreys and Benetton’s clash with Ulster have been postponed. Rescheduled times and dates for these fixtures will be announced in due course.

Fixtures in Italy’s national rugby championship, Top 12, and all domestic rugby activities have also been postponed ahead of this weekend.

Five people have died in Italy from the Coronavirus outbreak while at least 219 further people have been infected in what is the largest outbreak of the virus outside of Asia.

The World Health Organisation’s (WHO) latest report has listed 78 countries with confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

The PRO14 have confirmed that they will fully support the preventative measures taken in Italy and will adhere to the directives from the WHO and local authorities to ensure the safety of players and spectators.