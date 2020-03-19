PRO14 Cancel Final In Cardiff & Suspend Season Indefinitely

The PRO14 have released a statement whereby they have confirmed that the 2019/20 season has been suspended indefinitely.

This season’s final which was due to take place at the Cardiff City Stadium on June 20 has now been cancelled.

The organisation have outlined four sets of criteria which would enable the resumption of this season’s competition. These are as follows:

– Public Health Authorities cease to prohibit the resumption of sport and group training;

– Travel restrictions between our territories are lifted;

– No forced isolation or quarantine orders are in force when visiting our territories;

– Player welfare is safeguarded, including requirement for a suitable pre-recommencement training period, to be established in conjunction with the high-performance personnel at our participating unions and teams.

Refunds will be made available to those who purchased tickets for the final.

If a final is to be players, it will be hosted by the highest-ranking team

You can read the full statement from the PRO14 below:

“The suspension of the 2019/20 season of the Guinness PRO14 is now on an indefinite basis due to the COVID-19 outbreak. “The board of Celtic Rugby DAC met by teleconference this week and agreed upon a strict list of criteria that would enable the Championship to recommence. However, no decision on a definitive re-commencement date can be made until four key criteria can be met within our respective competing territories: – Public Health Authorities cease to prohibit the resumption of sport and group training – Travel restrictions between our territories are lifted – No forced isolation or quarantine orders are in force when visiting our territories – Player welfare is safeguarded, including requirement for a suitable pre-recommencement training period, to be established in conjunction with the high-performance personnel at our participating unions and teams “Due to the evolving situation, unfortunately the board had to take the further decision to cancel the Guinness PRO14 Final at Cardiff City Stadium, set to take place on June 20. Refunds will be made automatically to all who have already purchased tickets. “Full information on refunds will be available on https://www.pro14.rugby/final in the next 24 hours. “Proposals regarding how to restart the season will be reviewed in the near future. PRO14 Rugby is working with key stakeholders to carefully examine several proposals that can be implemented and delivered in order to close out the season – albeit at a later date. “Should any final be played as part of the 2019/20 season it will be hosted by the team with highest ranking based upon league records from this campaign. “When positive indicators on the criteria listed above PRO14 Rugby will provide another update. “Everyone across the Guinness PRO14 would urge fans and everyone involved in the sport of rugby to heed the directions from their local health authorities regarding the COVID-19 outbreak and play their part in staying safe.”