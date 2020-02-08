Player Ratings As Ireland Secure Bonus-Point Win Over Wales

Player ratings as Ireland record a 24-14 victory over Wales.

Sean McMahon reporting from the Aviva Stadium

Ireland were looking for a performance after last week’s muted win over Scotland and they provided that in spades.

Andy Farrell’s team claimed a 24-14 victory over Wales at the Aviva Stadium in a game which yielded four tries and a bonus point for the home side.

Tries from Jordan Larmour, Tadhg Furlong, Josh van der Flier and Andrew Conway proved the difference as Ireland showed a lot of expansive play in attack.

Here are our player ratings from this afternoon’s action.

_____

Jordan Larmour – 9

A superb and assured performance from Jordan Larmour who is proving to be a very safe set of hands in the Ireland 15 jersey. The fullback did well to hold a Stockdale pass, which was in front of him after seven minutes, while he produced one of the moments of the match when he beat four defenders en route to the opening try of the game.

His distribution was excellent too – unleashing Andrew Conway down the near touchline with a lovely flat ball in the first half.

Showed that he has a big boot on him too with an excellent clearing kick towards the end of the first half, after finding himself in a little trouble as he let the ball bounce.

Andrew Conway – 9

Superb in the air as ever and put Josh Adams under pressure in the fourth minute as he batted the ball back from a Sexton up and under.

His most improved talents are his chips, grubbers and kicks ahead. He used these tools to great effect in the first half as he constantly got Ireland into Welsh territory.

Robbie Henshaw – 7

Seemed to relish being back in the 13 jersey and he attacked any bit of space that was offered to him by the Welsh defence. Consistently got over the gainline for Ireland and looks to be a real option at 13 going forward.

Bundee Aki – 7

Ferocious as ever, Aki produced a lovely rip in the first half when Ireland were under severe pressure in their own 22.

Carried with typical aggression.

Jacob Stockdale – 7

Stockdale had two big moments on the left touchline in the first half. With just a minute on the clock, he produced a lovely chip and chase which George North could only gather and bring over his own line. later in the half, Conor Murray released him with a superb pass to go on another strong run.

Johnny Sexton – 7

Seems to enjoy playing in this new expansive attacking game. Distributed the ball well and got his backline moving.

Produced a poor conversion attempt for Larmour’s try which he will be disappointed with.

Conor Murray – 7

Crisp passing throughout for the most part and box-kicks were mostly on the money as Andrew Conway proved to be the perfect foil.

Was penalised for not releasing a player at the ruck but produced a stunning pass to release Jacob Stockdale for his break up the field at around the 15-minute mark.

It’s still his jersey.

Cian Healy – 6

Wasn’t as involved as you would expect him to be with ball in hand as he posted just two carries. Mainly involved around the breakdown.

Tackled well but we’ve seen him produce much more than this.

Rob Herring – 7

A very good outing from Rob Herring. Carried well with ball in hand and found some open space to run into in the second half.

Conceded a penalty for not rolling away which he will be disappointed with. But a good performance overall, as he looks to nail down that number two jersey.

Tadhg Furlong – 7

A massive shift in defence with 11 tackles. Furlong always puts in a shift and he did so again this afternoon in Dublin.

Produced excellent leg-drive to get over for his try. Kept the scrum solid too.

Iain Henderson – 6

A decent outing from Henderson but we’re not seeing the same level of aggression from him as we have done in the past.

Conceded a penalty for a high tackle in the second half which put Ireland under pressure.

James Ryan – 7

Big work-rate from Ryan and a much-improved performance from last week. He carried and tackled relentlessly.

Collected the ball to set up the maul for Josh van der Flier’s try

Peter O’Mahony – 7

13 tackles with zero missed, a really good outing from Peter O’Mahony. Came up with a huge lineout steal in the second half, which ultimately led to Josh van der Flier’s try.

Combined with Herring well to latch on to Tadhg Furlong for the tighthead prop’s try.

Josh van der Flier – 7

Huge work rate from Josh van der Flier, as ever, especially in defence. That iconic red scrum cap was everywhere and deservedly got a try for all that effort when he crashed over the line after a huge maul effort from Ireland.

CJ Stander – 9

Another week, another man-of-the-match performance from CJ Stander.

The Munster back-row won three turnovers at the breakdown and was unlucky not to win a fourth but for Romain Poite’s interpretation.

Big effort on both sides of the ball.

Keith Earls (44′) – 7

Dave Kilcoyne (50′) – 7

Ronan Kelleher (66′) – N/A

Andrew Porter (66′) – N/A.

Devin Toner (66′) – N/A

Ross Byrne (71′) – N/A

Max Deegan (71′) – N/A

John Cooney (72′) – N/A

Ireland: Jordan Larmour, Andrew Conway, Robbie Henshaw (Earls 44′ HIA), Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale, Johnny Sexton (Byrne 71′ HIA), Conor Murray (Cooney 72′), Cian Healy (Kilcoyne 50′), Rob Herring (Kelleher 66′), Tadhg Furlong (Porter 66′), Iain Henderson (Toner 66′), James Ryan, Peter O’Mahony (Deegan 71′), Josh van der Flier, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, Max Deegan, John Cooney, Ross Byrne, Keith Earls.

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny, George North, Nick Tompkins, Hadleigh Parkes, Josh Adams (McNicholl 23′), Dan Biggar (Biggar 44′ HIA), Tomos Williams (Davies 49′); Wyn Jones (Carre 64′), Ken Owens (Elias 74′), Dillon Lewis, Jake Ball (Beard 72′), Alun Wyn Jones, Aaron Wainwright (Moriarty 49′), Justin Tipuric, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Rhys Carre, Leon Brown, Adam Beard, Ross Moriarty, Gareth Davies, Jarrod Evans, Johnny McNicholl.