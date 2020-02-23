Player Ratings As Ireland Fall To Humbling England Defeat In London

Player ratings as England record a 24-12 victory over Ireland.

___

Ireland fell to their third consecutive defeat to England on Sunday as they were completely overpowered by a dominating English side at Twickenham.

Ireland were their own worst enemy at times as they made crucial errors in their own in-goal area which led to the opening two tries from England.

Robbie Henshaw got Ireland back into the game with a second-half try but truely, the visitors were second best in all areas of the game which will be a big concern for head coach Andy Farrell.

Here are the player ratings for the Irish players this afternoon.

___

Jordan Larmour – 4

Anonymous for the most part.

Was under pressure from the off when he failed to win the first two aerial battles. First against Elliot Daly and the second against Jonny May. Bizarrely failed to call a mark when collecting the ball in his 22 which allowed England to pile on more pressure.

Did ok with ball in hand but failed to consistently get over the gainline.

Andrew Conway – 5

Not as impressive as in the last two games but that can be said for most of the squad. Put in a very important tackle out wide, one-on-one against Manu Tuilagi in the first half.

Robbie Henshaw – 7

Carried aggressively and stuck his tackles in defence, including a good chase tackle on Jonny May after George Ford’s poor attempt at a kick pass.

Showed great strength to get over for Ireland’s opening try and produced a good covering tackle on Jonathan Joseph in the second half.

Bundee Aki – 6

Knocked the ball on in the first half from a Sexton pass but produced a great turnover on the half-hour mark when Ireland were under severe pressure. Topped the tackle charts in the first half and didn’t miss one.

One of Ireland’s better performers.

Jacob Stockdale – 4

Inexcusable to let the ball bounce in the in-goal area which allowed Elliot Daly to touch down for England’s second try.

Didn’t stand out in this game. Disappointing.

Johnny Sexton – 3

Was rattled early on when he produced a poor tackle attempt on Manu Tuilagi in opening five minutes.

Failed to deal with the bouncing ball in the goal area which saw George Ford score the first try of the game and then he shanked a kickable penalty at goal to put his side under further pressure.

Really poor conversion attempt for Henshaw’s try.

Not an afternoon to remember.

Conor Murray – 4

Produced some good clearances at the start of the game but like the rest of the team, his performance went downhill as the game went on.

His box-kicks continued to invite pressure back onto Ireland, including on one occasion which led to a superb break from Jonathan Joseph.

A disappointing day at the office.

Cian Healy – N/A

Produced a huge tackle on Sam Underhill early on but was removed with an injury after just 25 minutes.

Not on long enough to rate.

Rob Herring – 5

Didn’t make one carry in the first half but did stick all his tackles.

Didn’t offer much of an impact.

Tadhg Furlong – 5

Penalised at the scrum at the 20-minute mark. Only carried once in the opening 40 minutes and missed a tackle too. Not as strong as he has been in the last two games.

Was under a lot of pressure in the scrum in the second half before he was replaced by Andrew Porter.

Devin Toner – 5

Ireland really lacked physicality today and Toner couldn’t bring much in that regard. Did well in the lineout as you expect but needs to offer more in a game like this.

James Ryan – 6

Busy on both sides of the ball and had a real battle with Maro Itoje throughout. Not as influential as he usually is.

Peter O’Mahony – 6

Put great pressure on Courtney Lawes in the air to win a lineout on Ireland’s own 5m line after 21 minutes. Gave away a penalty at the breakdown which easily could have gone the other way.

O’Mahony produced some really good carrying at the start of the second half which got his side on the front foot and in the immediate build-up to Robbie Henshaw’s try.

Josh van der Flier – 5

Workrate was huge as usual but he missed a few tackles which he will be disappointed with. He alongside the rest of the back-row lost out in the battle at the breakdown.

CJ Stander – 6

A strong performance from CJ Stander who produced a monstrous number of tackles and carries. Didn’t get over the ball as much as he did in the previous two games but this was down to England’s superiority at the breakdown.

Replacements:

Kilcoyne (25′) – 5

Got the ball ripped from him by Maro Itoje at the start of the second half and was penalised for collapsing an English maul on 60 minutes. Carried with real intent but not to the usual effect.

Cooney (55′) – 6

Got on the end of some nice breaks from Ireland late in the second half but could count himself lucky that England didn’t score a try when he had the ball stolen from him.

Porter (58′) – 4

Conceded a penalty upon his introduction when Ellis Genge got the better of him.

Kelleher (60′) – N/A

Not on long enough to rate

Doris (60′) – N/A

Not on long enough to rate

Dillane (60′) – N/A

Not on long enough to rate

Earls (63′) – N/A

Not on long enough to rate

Byrne (65′) – N/A

Not on long enough to rate