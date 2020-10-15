Shortlist announced for World Rugby’s player of the decade

An incredible list of players in all categories.

World Rugby have announced the shortlist for the player of the decade award across a range of different categories.

The range of categories includes men’s 15s player of the decade, women’s 15s players of the decade, men’s 7s player of the decade, women’s 7s player of the decade, international rugby players men’s 15s try of the decade, international rugby players women’s 15s try of the decade.

All of the above categories will be decided by a fan vote. Voting takes place between October 15 and October 25.

Two other categories include the respective men’s and women’s 15s team of the decade – this is to be decided by a World Rugby Awards panel.

In the men’s 15s player of the decade category, eight players have been nominated and they include Richie McCaw (NZL), Thierry Dusautoir (FRA), Dan Carter (NZL), Kieran Read (NZL), Brodie Retallick (NZL), Beauden Barrett (NZL), Johnny Sexton (IRE), Pieter-Steph du Toit (RSA).

In the women’s 15s player of the decade category, eight players have been nominated and they include Carla Hohepa (NZL), Michaela Staniford (ENG), Magali Harvey (CAN), Kendra Cocksedge (NZL), Sarah Hunter (ENG), Jessy Trémoulière (FRA), Emily Scarratt (ENG), Portia Woodman (NZL).

In the men’s 7s player of the decade category, nine players have been nominated and they include Mikaele Pesamino (SAM), Cecil Afrika (RSA), Tomasi Cama (NZL), Tim Mikkelson (NZL), Samisoni Viriviri (FJI), Werner Kok (RSA), Seabelo Senatla (RSA), Perry Baker (USA), Jerry Tuwai (FJI).

In the women’s 7s player of the decade category, six players have been nominated and they include Kayla McAlister (NZL), Emilee Cherry (AUS), Portia Woodman (NZL), Charlotte Caslick (AUS), Michaela Bylde (NZL), Ruby Tui (NZL).

For the international rugby player men’s 15s try of the decade category, there are 10 entries and they include Chris Ashton v Australia, 2010 (ENG), Radike Samo v New Zealand, 2011 (AUS), Bryan Habana v New Zealand, 2012 (RSA), Beauden Barrett v France, 2013 (NZL), Francois Hougaard v New Zealand, 2014 (RSA), Julian Savea v France, 2015 (NZL), Jamie Heaslip v Italy, 2016 (IRE), Joaquin Tuculet v England, 2017 (ARG), Brodie Retallick v Australia, 2018 (NZL), TJ Perenara v Namibia, 2019 (NZL).

Finally, for the international rugby player women’s 15s try of the decade category, there are five entries and they include Alison Miller v New Zealand, 2014 (IRE), Magali Harvey v France, 2014 (CAN), Megan York v France, 2016 (WAL), Danielle Waterman v Canada, 2016 (ENG), Portia Woodman v USA, 2017 (NZL)

