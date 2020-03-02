“I Remember Sitting There Afterwards Going, ‘Yeah, That Was Horrific'”

From euphoric highs to gut-punching lows, Peter O’Mahony has experienced every point on the spectrum throughout his distinguished career.

From first caps in both green and red shirts, to captaining province, country and the British and Irish Lions, the Cork man has seen and done it all.

The latest chapter in his career is an interesting one. Coming into this year’s Six Nations off the back of a disappointing World Cup campaign, there have been calls for an injection of youth into the Ireland squad.

Andy Farrell obliged when he decided to start Caelan Doris in the back-row for the first game against Scotland. As it transpired, Doris only lasted a few minutes as his international debut was ended prematurely with a head injury. O’Mahony stepped in from the bench and through his own excellent performances, he’s held on to the shirt ever since.

“Yeah, hugely disappointed,” Dove Men+Care brand ambassador Peter O’Mahony told Pundit Arena of his reaction to Farrell’s initial selection decision.

Farrell spoke highly of O’Mahony after he named his first Six Nations team, lauding the 30-year-old’s manner as he immediately began to help his teammates prepare for the visit of Gregor Townsend’s side.

“The nature of the beast is that you want to play. But I said already if I thought I was the kind of player who was told that if I was on the bench and moped around, I would pack it in. As competitive as you are, you try to get the lads prepared. The team comes first above everything. Munster comes first, Ireland comes first, that’s just it.

“If people on the bench and all the lads who didn’t get selected carried on like that…you put the team first and that’s it. Not that you dwell on it, I was hugely disappointed, overwhelmingly disappointed but you get disappointed for 20 minutes and you suck it up and you get on with it.”

And so he did.

O’Mahony was excellent that day and he backed up that performance when Wales came to Dublin a week later.

However, he and the rest of his international colleagues will be bitterly disappointed with how they performed at Twickenham as they were well beaten by England, not only on the scoreline but in many facets of the game.

How do you react to and digest such disappointment?

“It’s a tough few days. You look back at what you did and didn’t do. Could you have gotten more involved? Yeah, 100%, you critique yourself but the team is the most important and trying to figure out together, solutions. You’re almost longing to get back in together to sort it out. The few hours or the 36 hours alone is tough going.”

O’Mahony has been here before but not in the way that you would expect.

The 30-year-old has been a senior player, a leader and a captain for the majority of his career.

From captaining the Ireland U20s during the 2009 Six Nations and Junior World Championship, O’Mahony soon made his senior debut for Munster as a 20-year-old while still in the Academy in a clash with Ulster in January 2010. In the 2011/12 season, his first with a senior contract under his belt, he would captain his beloved province five times, this first of which came at the tender age of 21.

O’Mahony is cut from a different cloth, he exuded leadership from a young age. With that leadership comes responsibility and perhaps most pertinently, pressure.

Munster legend Paul O’Connell, who would have mentored O’Mahony through his fledgeling years as a professional, tells a revealing story about the mental side of the game that can come with, believe it or not, winning.

“As he [O’Mahony] became a regular starter, I could see how heavily that began to weigh on him and the other young players coming through,” O’Connell writes in his autobiography, The Battle.

“The season after that Northampton game, we had Edinburgh at home. We’d already lost our first pool match, against Racing Metro, badly, so it was all on the line. Edinburgh were terrible that day and we won 33-0. I was going around chatting to the lads in the dressing room when I saw Peter in the corner, with his head down and his hands covering his face. I could tell that he was emotional, and he didn’t look up until he was ready…but I guessed where the emotion had come from. With the responsibility of being a senior player comes pressure – and the relief when you win can be overwhelming.”

It’s an interesting story and an important one. The pressure players are often under can be immense, let alone for a young player already shouldering a lot of responsibility in a team with such decorated history and one where success is non-negotiable.

O’Mahony recalls that day in the 2012/13 season.

“The thought of being out of Europe in Round 2, losing at home, it’s just stressful. Even thinking about it now it’s stressful. I remember sitting there afterwards going, ‘Yeah, that was horrific.’ The stress of the whole week. I suppose it was early, 2012, it was early in my career. We’ve had plenty of them since.”

The Munster captain doesn’t have a straight, tell-all answer as to how he deals with the pressure and responsibility he has had to carry for so long in his career but ultimately, it’s ingrained him, he doesn’t know any other way.

“It’s hard. It’s difficult to do. I’m not going to lie to you. I suppose you just navigate your way through. You find things that work for you. It would be alien to me to not worry about it. It would be alien to me to not be that invested.

“I couldn’t think of what it’s like to come into a dressing room afterwards having lost and not really care or coming into a dressing room, like that Edinburgh game, and not feeling relief. We won with a bonus point but the whole week, it would just knock you down after it. It would be weird for me to not feel those things.”

The sheer, raw relief from winning a game of rugby. It’s a side of the game we so rarely see.

“Yeah, it’s a fact. It’s a tough thing, one of the toughest things, you know what I mean? That stress of expectation, it stems from being at a successful club for a long time. Munster were very, very successful when I started off. We’ve born that for a long time.

“International rugby, the expectation is now there that silverware is all that’s negotiable. There’s nothing negotiable about it. It’s just that’s what Ireland are good enough to do. That just comes with the territory.”

With that expectation, responsibility, leadership and desire to win, not to mention performing in front of thousands of people live, comes nerves.

Surely you still don’t get nervous before a game, do you?

“Yeah, horrifically nervous. Every game. I don’t think I’ll ever not be nervous before a game.”

Really?

“Just the day of the game, not feeling well. It’s stressful. Seriously stressful. Obviously, there’s different levels, you know what I mean? With Test rugby being the most stressful of them all. Big days in Europe are up there but you just feel like you have the whole world watching you. Which you kind of do. It’s tough to manage at times but look, it’s part of it.”

Can you remember a time where those nerves were at their worst?

“My first start for Ireland I was particularly nervous. The old fella said I was like a ghost when he met me in the Shelbourne before the game. That was about as nervous…I wouldn’t be far off it most weekends playing for Ireland. A lot of stress.”

International and provincial teammate Keith Earls said he experienced nerves and stress to such a degree that his wife thought he was going to have a heart attack in the build-up to the 2015 World Cup win over France.

O’Mahony understands where the Limerick man is coming from.

“It can be some of the worst nerves you’d ever get. Some of them are tough to deal with. You might even try to come up with a reason to pull out of a game, like. But then you have the days when you have the kids outside after…beating the All Blacks or whatever it is.

“They are the reasons.

“Spending time in the dressing room afterwards with the lads for 20 minutes before you’re called for corporate stuff. They’re the moments that you play for.”

O’Mahony mentions celebrating with his children, Indie and Theo, after a win as a reason to endure and it’s the growth of his family with his fiancee, Jess, which has helped put things in perspective.

“It’s different certainly since I’ve had kids. I had kids quite young. It certainly helped a huge amount. Not to sound like I’m using them as a stick or something to get out of the rugby scene but you come home and they don’t care whether you won or lost. When they’re small, they want to have the craic, you’ve been in there for a few days, you can’t be moping around the house. You can’t be dwelling on it. You just get on with it.

“They’ve been great. Jess has been great for me. You’re in your little circle, never think you have a bad game, they always think you’re great. It’s great to have them there for that. You have to face into those bad few days as well, it’s just part of it. We’d regularly talk about it. The 48 hours of torture after a bad one. That’s part and parcel.”

___

Dove Men+Care brand ambassador Peter O’Mahony was speaking in the Aviva Stadium today, celebrating a new definition of strength; one with care at its centre.