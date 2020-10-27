Permutations: How Ireland can win the Six Nations on Saturday

Super Saturday is going to be special.

Here you will find the various permutations which could see Ireland crowned 2020 Guinness Six Nations champions on Saturday.

The 2020 Guinness Six Nations will reach its climax on Saturday as this year’s edition of the tournament enters its final round, almost nine months after the first ball was kicked.

There was one fixture last weekend as Ireland recorded a bonus-point 50-17 victory over Italy at the Aviva Stadium.

This result sees Ireland at the top of the table on 14 points, one point clear of England and France who both have 13 points.

Scotland, Wales and Italy are on 10 points, seven points and zero points, respectively.

That leaves Ireland, England and France as the three teams who can be crowned winners of the 2020 Six Nations on Saturday and of course, France host Ireland at the Stade de France in Paris which is sure to be a cracker of a match.

England are away to Italy where they will hope to secure a bonus-point victory to give themselves the best opportunity of winning the title.

Saturday’s Six Nations Fixtures

Wales v Scotland – 2.15 pm

Italy v England – 4.45 pm

France v Ireland – 8.05 pm

Below you will find the permutations which could see Ireland win the 2020 Guinness Six Nations on Saturday.

Ireland Permutations

We’ll start with Ireland as they lead the chasing pack by one point. Ireland’s fate is very much in their own hands because if they win in Paris with a bonus-point, they will be crowned champions regardless of the other results.

If Ireland win the game against France but without the try bonus-point and if England beat Italy with a bonus-point, then both sides would be left on 18 points. In this instance, the Six Nations champion would be decided on points difference. Ireland currently have +38 and England +15. So, if England’s margin of victory isn’t 24 points higher than Ireland’s, Andy Farrell’s side will win the title.

If both sides finish on the same points and points difference, then it will be decided on tries scored. Ireland currently lead in this area, 14 tries to England’s nine.

If Ireland lose against France, they will not be crowned champions. If Ireland manage a draw against France then the only way they can win the title is if England fail to beat Italy.

Read More About: 2020 Guinness Six Nations, england rugby, france rugby, ireland rugby