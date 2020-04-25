Remembering Paul O’Connell’s Incredible Answer On A Question Of Sport

Paul O’Connell will always be remembered as one of the greatest Ireland second-rows ever to play the game.

A Munster legend, O’Connell won European Cups, a Grand Slam, Six Nations titles, Triple Crowns and of course, he also captained the British and Irish Lions on the tour of South Africa in 2009.

The Limerick man is held in incredibly high esteem by the rugby public and his knowledge of sport doesn’t lie solely with the oval ball either.

In 2016, O’Connell was invited onto the BBC’s hugely popular ‘A Question of Sport’ programme.

The long-running TV sports quiz show has seen some of the biggest names in world sport take part over the years but the former second-row perhaps made one of the biggest impressions in recent memory when he answered what looked to be an impossible puzzle.

After teammate AP McCoy answered a correct question, O’Connell’s team were given two letters in a lengthy two-word solution.

O’Connell stepped up and shyly provided a guess which turned out to be correct. England World Cup winner Matt Dawson was so impressed that he began a standing ovation for the 40-year-old.

Check it out below:

