Jim Hamilton labels Owen Farrell tackle as one of the worst he’s ever seen

Strong words.

Former Scotland international Jim Hamilton has labelled Owen Farrell’s red card as one of the worst tackles he has ever seen.

Hamilton, of course, is a former teammate of Farrell with the duo lining out for Saracens before the 37-year-old announced his retirement at the end of the 2016/17 season.

Hamilton played quite a physical brand of rugby as a player throughout his career so these words from the former second-row certainly carry weight.

Owen Farrell was red-carded for a dangerous high tackle on Wasps youngster Charlie Atkinson on Saturday. The England out-half’s outstretched arm came into direct contact with his opponent’s head.

"It's a really bad one… I can't defend that." Owen Farrell was shown a red card against Wasps for this tackle on Charlie Atkinson… Lawrence Dallaglio considers the implications for Saracens AND England. pic.twitter.com/xZuOfEZK9E — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) September 5, 2020

“It’s one of the worst tackles I have ever seen.”

“I’m just watching that stuff (social media) and watching the reaction, some of the messages coming through, so let’s park that for now,” Hamilton said on The Rugby Pod.

“I have now gone back and watched the highlights properly on the big plasma at home, no kids, so I’m fully engaged in it. What I didn’t want to do was piggyback (Andy Goode) Goodey’s tweet and be like I 100 per cent agree.

“I’ve not put anything out about it because people know about my relationship with Owen, people know that it’s easy to jump on the bandwagon, but I’m going to go to it – it’s one of the worst tackles I have ever seen.”

Hamilton added:

“Seriously. It doesn’t matter what we say or how we open people up or whatever, what will be will be. There are just some tackles that you see, it’s like punching someone in the face, right? It’s like if you ran up to someone and you’re running as fast as you can and punched them in the face, it’s completely unacceptable.”

Farrell will learn his fate on Tuesday evening as he faces an RFU disciplinary hearing. The England out-half is likely to receive a ban but the length of which remains to be seen.

Saracens face Leinster in the Champions Cup quarter-final in less than two weeks time but it is likely that Farrell will be missing for that encounter.

