Owen Farrell receives red card for dangerous swinging arm tackle

England international out-half Owen Farrell received a red card in Saracens’ clash with Wasps in the Gallagher Premiership.

At the midway point of the second half, the score was tied at 15-15 until Farrell put in an incredibly dangerous hit on young out-half Charlie Atkinson.

Owen Farrell Red Card

Farrell entered the attempted tackle with a lot of momentum as his left arm made direct contact with Atkinson’s head.

The youngster received treatment for some time before he was replaced by Will Simonds who came on for his Premiership debut.

"It's a really bad one… I can't defend that." Owen Farrell was shown a red card against Wasps for this tackle on Charlie Atkinson… Lawrence Dallaglio considers the implications for Saracens AND England. pic.twitter.com/xZuOfEZK9E — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) September 5, 2020

Jimmy Gopperth kicked the subsequent penalty to give his side an 18-15 lead before Wasps used their numerical advantage to get over for a try 10 minutes later to extend their lead to 25-18.

Wasps rounded out the game with another penalty to secure a 25-18 win.

Farrell will likely receive a ban for this incident and it could put his participation in his side’s meeting with Leinster in the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final in considerable doubt.

This victory over Saracens has now lifted the Coventry-based side to third in the Gallagher Premiership table on 51 points.

They are just two points behind the Bristol Bears who are in second. The Exeter Chiefs, meanwhile, are running away at the top of the table.

Sale Sharks are just one point behind Wasps. Steve Diamond’s side face a trip to Welford Road to take on the Leicester Tigers this afternoon.

