Owen Farrell learns his fate as ban handed down after red card

by Sean McMahon
He will miss a pretty big game

Owen Farrell received a ban at an RFU disciplinary hearing on Tuesday night. The England out-half must now contemplate missing a number of games for Saracens.

Farrell received a red card for a reckless high tackle on Wasps youngster Charlie Atkinson on Saturday. Farrell was shown his marching orders immediately and the speculation around whether he would miss his side’s clash with Leinster began in earnest.

Saracens will travel to Dublin next weekend to take on Leinster in the Champions Cup quarter-final on Saturday, 19th September.

The reigning champions’ goal of retaining their title has now taken a significant blow with the loss of Farrell as he has received a five-match ban.

Farrell accepted the charge of a dangerous tackle and after deliberation, the out-half was originally given a 10-match ban.

Independent panel chair Mike Hamlin said: “It was accepted by the RFU, the player and the Panel that the offending was reckless and not intentional. This was a totally unacceptable contact with the neck/head of Charlie Atkinson as a result of a reckless tackle which had the consequences of him being knocked unconscious and sustaining a concussion. This resulted in the Panel concluding that this was a top end offence with an entry point of ten matches. There were no aggravating features.”

However, due to testimonials from Saracens Director of Rugby Mark McCall, England head coach Eddie Jones and the founders of a charity which Farrell is involved with, the ban was reduced to five games.

“Testimonials provided by Mark McCall, Eddie Jones and the founders of a charity with which the player works very closely were of the highest quality.

“The Panel concluded that applying the off-field mitigating factors, notwithstanding his suspension four and a half years ago, the player was entitled to a reduction from ten matches to five meaningful matches under RFU regulation 19.11.11. The player is free to play again on 5 October.”

Fans have taken to social media to vent their frustrations at Owen Farrell having his ban reduced.

Author: Sean McMahon

Sean is Deputy Editor and head rugby writer. You can contact him by email seanmc@punditarena.com or on Twitter

Pundit Arena Daily Sports Brainteaser Challenge – Day 108