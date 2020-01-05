Home Rugby Controversy As Owen Farrell Escapes Punishment With Dangerous Tackle

Controversy As Owen Farrell Escapes Punishment With Dangerous Tackle

Sean McMahon January 5, 2020

Owen Farrell was in the spotlight on Saturday after he was involved in a controversial incident in Saracens’ heavy 62-5 victory over Worcester Warriors at Allianz Park. 

Mark McCall’s side are doing everything in their power to get themselves out of their precarious standing in the Gallagher Premiership. This latest bonus-point victory sees them on -7 points, 18 points behind the Leicester Tigers who lie second from bottom.

In the first half of Saturday’s straight-forward victory, Farrell was involved in an incident where his shoulder seemed to make contact with the neck area of a Worcester player.

Despite the referee reviewing the footage with his TMO, no card was issued. From the footage, it’s difficult to see how the referee did not issue a card considering it looked like Farrell led with the shoulder, it made contact with the ball carrier’s neck area and there is little evidence of wrapping the arms.

There doesn’t seem to be much mitigation which could be applied in this instance as the ball carrier doesn’t dip significantly into the contact area.

Of course, Farrell’s tackle technique has been questioned based on different incidents in the past and this latest example will only continue the narrative.

Although Farrell escaped punishment on the field, he may still be cited for the incident which could prove costly for Saracens as they have two crucial Heineken Champions Cup matches over the next two weeks.

