“It’s A Big Ask” But Ronan O’Gara Backs Johnny Sexton To Flourish

Ronan O’Gara admits that the responsibilities now bestowed upon Johnny Sexton are “a big ask” for the 34-year-old but he backs him to be able to handle it.

Sexton, who has long shouldered a lot of control and leadership in this Irish team, now has the added responsibilities of being captain.

Meetings with players and coaches, additional media obligations and communicating with referees on the field are just some of the extra tasks which come with being captain.

It also comes with extra pressure as Sexton will now be the focal point of any scrutiny which comes the Ireland team’s way over the next couple of weeks.

O’Gara, who knows Sexton better than most, believes that it will be a lot of work for the Ireland out-half but knowing the type of character he is, he expects him to flourish regardless.

“There’s a huge workload on him, a huge responsibility,” O’Gara said as part of the Guinness Six Nations Experiences.

“He’s created that for himself too with his performances. It’s a big ask and you need the five other backs stepping up this week. They have to take a lot of responsibility in attack. Johnny will always be hugely prepared. He has huge presence, but what really helps the 10 is the communication on the run from the backs.

“That’s where I think Ireland have a fair bit of growth in their game. I think they can scan and get their opportunities. Especially against Wales with 13 people in the front line. There’ll be kicking opportunities. It mightn’t be from Johnny, it could be from shifting it one or two channels wider because [Leigh] Halfpenny’s in the back-field on his own.

“The on-field captain is the number 10 anyway, but Johnny as he is, wanted the responsibility and what needs to be applauded too is that in his first outing he scored 19 points. For a guy who hadn’t played since 7th December, it’s a fair achievement.”

Scotland, went they put the ball through the hands last weekend and went wide, caused Ireland problems in defence and O’Gara believes this is something Andy Farrell’s side need to fix ahead of Saturday’s clash with Wales.

“It’s something they’ll look at because Scotland looked dangerous when they moved the ball too. We’ve to make sure that in the out channels the last forward and the first back are defending together. You could see there was a bit of a misunderstanding about what system we’re in. Some fellas going forward, some holding off. That’s all you need is the little half-second to give the attack the upper hand.”

Ireland have made two changes to their starting XV for the upcoming clash with Wales which kicks off this Saturday [KO 2.15 pm].

