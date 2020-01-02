Carbery & Murray Return As Munster Name Team For Ulster Clash

Joey Carbery and Conor Murray have both been named in the starting XV for Munster’s Guinness PRO14 clash with Ulster at the Kingspan Stadium (KO 7.35pm).

Carbery made his return from an ankle injury as a replacement in last Saturday’s loss to Leinster at Thomond Park but he has now been handed a start as he looks to step up his recovery.

Murray will partner Carbery in the halfbacks while the southern province have continued with the centre partnership of Rory Scannell and Sam Arnold.

Shane Daly keeps his place in the starting XV but he moves to fullback while Andrew Conway and Keith Earls take up the wing positions.

Up front, Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell and Keynan Knox pack down at the front of the scrum while Fineen Wycherley and Darren O’Shea start in the second-row.

Captain Peter O’Mahony returns at six while Jack O’Donghue is at openside and Arno Botha, who returns from suspension, starts at the base of the scrum.

Ulster have also named their side for Friday night’s match which you can find here.

Munster: Shane Daly; Andrew Conway, Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, Keynan Knox; Fineen Wycherley, Darren O’Shea; Peter O’Mahony (C), Jack O’Donoghue, Arno Botha.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Dave Kilcoyne, John Ryan, Gavin Coombes, Jack O’Sullivan, Neil Cronin, Dan Goggin, Chris Cloete.