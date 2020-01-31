Munster Confirm Signing Of World Cup Winning Duo & Saracens Back

Munster Rugby have announced three new signings today who will arrive at the province ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Munster will welcome South Africa World Cup-winning duo RG Snyman and Damian De Allende, in addition to Saracens fullback Matt Gallagher, who is Irish qualified, to Thomond Park ahead of the new campaign.

All three players have signed two-year contracts.

De Allende made seven appearances during the World Cup in which six were starts while Snyman was often used as a destructive force from the bench throughout the Springboks’ World Cup winning campaign.

Both players are currently playing in Japan’s Top League at the moment.

Gallagher is Irish qualified as his paternal grandfather and grandmother are from Derry and Limerick respectively. In December he lined out against Munster in the round three Champions Cup encounter at Thomond Park.

“From a business point of view, I am really pleased that Munster Rugby has secured the calibre of these players,” Munster head coach Johann van Graan said.

“In terms of Damian and RG, it’s testament to the worldwide standing of this club that two World Cup winning Springboks will arrive here next summer.

“On a personal level, I know them both very well and in addition to being world-class athletes they are great men. They will add value to everything we are striving to achieve at Munster, and I know our supporters will be eagerly looking forward to their arrival.

“Equally, getting Matt on board is fantastic for our backline options. He is an exciting young talent that can play in a number of positions and is from a great rugby pedigree.”

Munster will hope that the signing of these three players can help finally end their trophy drought which extends back to 2011.