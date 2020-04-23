Quiz: Name The Munster Side Which Beat Leinster In 2006 Semi-Final

With the day that’s in it, we wanted to test your knowledge on a pretty famous Munster side from 2006.

Of course, as we all know, this team would go on to lift their first Heineken Cup when they beat Biarritz in the final at the Millenium Stadium.

A few weeks beforehand, however, Munster came up against a fancied Leinster side at the old Lansdowne Road – on this day 14 years ago, in fact.

Despite Leinster being slight favourites going into this game after dismantling a brilliant Toulouse side in the quarter-finals, it would be Munster who would emerge with a 30-6 victory.

The famous scene from this match is Ronan O’Gara handing off Malcolm O’Kelly before breaking through to score a try under the posts in the second half before jumping into the arms of the Munster faithful.

We want you to name the starting XV which took to the pitch that day in red.

You have five minutes to name the team.

Please let us know how you get on in the Facebook comments.

If the quiz does not display below, please click here.



